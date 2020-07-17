200 North 16th Street

Amenities
January move-in (exact date is flexible) and lease ending July 15. Option available to extend by a year or month-to-month. I just bought a home otherwise I would have loved to stay in this amenity-rich building!
APARTMENT BUILDING
- Fully-furnished 24 story roof deck with panoramic views, outdoor fireplace, grills, and TV (great spot for football Sunday)
- State-of-the-art fitness center on the mezzanine of the 24th floor
- 24 hour security
- Two Peloton studios
- Indoor basketball court
- Game room, slide, media center
- Self-serve dog wash station and outdoor pet patch
- Garage parking below building available for $235/month
APARTMENT UNIT
- Floor-to-ceiling glass windows
- Wrap around balcony
- In unit washer and dryer
- Peloton studio on floor same floor as apartment
- All hardwood floors
- Granite countertops and stainless appliances
- All marble + tile bath with European white sandstone sinks
- Extra storage space is available for $75/month
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/philadelphia-pa?lid=12789358
(RLNE5326860)