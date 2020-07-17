200 North 16th Street

Amenities

January move-in (exact date is flexible) and lease ending July 15. Option available to extend by a year or month-to-month. I just bought a home otherwise I would have loved to stay in this amenity-rich building!



APARTMENT BUILDING

- Fully-furnished 24 story roof deck with panoramic views, outdoor fireplace, grills, and TV (great spot for football Sunday)

- State-of-the-art fitness center on the mezzanine of the 24th floor

- 24 hour security

- Two Peloton studios

- Indoor basketball court

- Game room, slide, media center

- Self-serve dog wash station and outdoor pet patch

- Garage parking below building available for $235/month

APARTMENT UNIT

- Floor-to-ceiling glass windows

- Wrap around balcony

- In unit washer and dryer

- Peloton studio on floor same floor as apartment

- All hardwood floors

- Granite countertops and stainless appliances

- All marble + tile bath with European white sandstone sinks

- Extra storage space is available for $75/month



