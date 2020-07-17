All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 200 North 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
200 North 16th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

200 North 16th Street

200 North 16th Street · (262) 424-6272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2213 · Avail. now

$2,646

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
January move-in (exact date is flexible) and lease ending July 15. Option available to extend by a year or month-to-month. I just bought a home otherwise I would have loved to stay in this amenity-rich building!

APARTMENT BUILDING
- Fully-furnished 24 story roof deck with panoramic views, outdoor fireplace, grills, and TV (great spot for football Sunday)
- State-of-the-art fitness center on the mezzanine of the 24th floor
- 24 hour security
- Two Peloton studios
- Indoor basketball court
- Game room, slide, media center
- Self-serve dog wash station and outdoor pet patch
- Garage parking below building available for $235/month
APARTMENT UNIT
- Floor-to-ceiling glass windows
- Wrap around balcony
- In unit washer and dryer 
- Peloton studio on floor same floor as apartment
- All hardwood floors
- Granite countertops and stainless appliances
- All marble + tile bath with European white sandstone sinks
- Extra storage space is available for $75/month

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/philadelphia-pa?lid=12789358

(RLNE5326860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 North 16th Street have any available units?
200 North 16th Street has a unit available for $2,646 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 North 16th Street have?
Some of 200 North 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 North 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 North 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 North 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 North 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 North 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 North 16th Street offers parking.
Does 200 North 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 North 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 North 16th Street have a pool?
No, 200 North 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 North 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 North 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 North 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 North 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 200 North 16th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity