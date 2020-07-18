1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE

Amenities

***OPEN HOUSE - Friday, July 10th 4-5:30 pm, & Saturday, July 11th 9-10:30 am, Owner will provide application, please bring credit report*** This beautifully newly renovated extra large 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom rarely offered twin home offers over 1380 square ft above ground! Basement offers an additional 400 square feet, has been partially finished and features a brand new full bathroom and additional living room or optional 4th bedroom space! Too many improvements to list... but I'll try... NEW professionally refinished hardwood flooring with stunning original details, NEW LED light fixtures, ceiling fans, outlets, switches and recessed lighting throughout the entire home, NEW solid wood cabinetry in kitchen featuring crown molding and elongated subway style backsplash, NEW high end Calcatta White Quartz Countertops in kitchen featuring over-sized peninsula perfect for breakfast, NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove, NEW ceramic flooring in basement, upstairs bathroom, basement bathroom, kitchen. NEW baseboard heaters installed in 80% of the home, NEW neutral paint and drywall throughout the home, NEW 30 yr black shingles and new silver coating on the roof, NEW bathroom installed in the basement featuring stall shower, NEW toilet, NEW vanity and NEW ceramic tile surround and flooring, NEW berber carpet in basement, NEW higher end carpet in front porch, NEW vanity, mirror and light fixtures in 2nd floor bathroom, NEW exterior paint and brick pointing. Sooooo much room for a growing family and in a fabulous location right across the street from Saint Bartholomew's church.