All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE

1963 East Cheltenham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1963 East Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19135
Wissinoming

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***OPEN HOUSE - Friday, July 10th 4-5:30 pm, & Saturday, July 11th 9-10:30 am, Owner will provide application, please bring credit report*** This beautifully newly renovated extra large 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom rarely offered twin home offers over 1380 square ft above ground! Basement offers an additional 400 square feet, has been partially finished and features a brand new full bathroom and additional living room or optional 4th bedroom space! Too many improvements to list... but I'll try... NEW professionally refinished hardwood flooring with stunning original details, NEW LED light fixtures, ceiling fans, outlets, switches and recessed lighting throughout the entire home, NEW solid wood cabinetry in kitchen featuring crown molding and elongated subway style backsplash, NEW high end Calcatta White Quartz Countertops in kitchen featuring over-sized peninsula perfect for breakfast, NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove, NEW ceramic flooring in basement, upstairs bathroom, basement bathroom, kitchen. NEW baseboard heaters installed in 80% of the home, NEW neutral paint and drywall throughout the home, NEW 30 yr black shingles and new silver coating on the roof, NEW bathroom installed in the basement featuring stall shower, NEW toilet, NEW vanity and NEW ceramic tile surround and flooring, NEW berber carpet in basement, NEW higher end carpet in front porch, NEW vanity, mirror and light fixtures in 2nd floor bathroom, NEW exterior paint and brick pointing. Sooooo much room for a growing family and in a fabulous location right across the street from Saint Bartholomew's church.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have any available units?
1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have?
Some of 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Isle
1 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
415-417 S 10th
415 South 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
220 South 16th Street
220 S 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University