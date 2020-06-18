All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1953 N GRATZ ST

1953 North Gratz Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

1953 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1589 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Introducing one of the largest TU homes with formal living room and unfinished basement on the coveted block of 1900 N Gratz. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This home is perfect for entertaining. Walk into a foyer to an open concept, formal living room completely separated from the eat-in wrap-around kitchen with breakfast bar. Access the full unfinished basement and the private patio from the first floor! Enter into this large SF home to find a one of the largest common areas Temple has to offer. Updated kitchen with access to private patio. Moving upstairs, you'll find equally sized bedrooms and updated bathrooms. This home is a short walk from campus This 5 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 N GRATZ ST have any available units?
1953 N GRATZ ST has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 N GRATZ ST have?
Some of 1953 N GRATZ ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 N GRATZ ST currently offering any rent specials?
1953 N GRATZ ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 N GRATZ ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1953 N GRATZ ST is pet friendly.
Does 1953 N GRATZ ST offer parking?
No, 1953 N GRATZ ST does not offer parking.
Does 1953 N GRATZ ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1953 N GRATZ ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 N GRATZ ST have a pool?
No, 1953 N GRATZ ST does not have a pool.
Does 1953 N GRATZ ST have accessible units?
No, 1953 N GRATZ ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 N GRATZ ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1953 N GRATZ ST has units with dishwashers.
