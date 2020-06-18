1953 N GRATZ ST

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Introducing one of the largest TU homes with formal living room and unfinished basement on the coveted block of 1900 N Gratz. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This home is perfect for entertaining. Walk into a foyer to an open concept, formal living room completely separated from the eat-in wrap-around kitchen with breakfast bar. Access the full unfinished basement and the private patio from the first floor! Enter into this large SF home to find a one of the largest common areas Temple has to offer. Updated kitchen with access to private patio. Moving upstairs, you'll find equally sized bedrooms and updated bathrooms. This home is a short walk from campus This 5 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



