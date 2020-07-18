All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

1921 S 18TH STREET

1921 South 18th Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1921 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED!!* You have to see this!! A truly one of a kind home in Point Breeze with high end modern amenities from the hardwood floors, recessed lighting, central air, exposed brick, stunning arches and more. Enter through the French doors and you'll be impressed by the super high ceilings and open floor plan living and dining room with a powder room that flows into the kitchen. The kitchen has everything you need and more: quartz counter top and breakfast bar with designer lighting above, leaf mosaic back splash, cool two-tone grey and white cabinets, a garbage disposal, stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, gourmet hood and five burner gas range with removable cast iron griddle. Plus, you'll never have to fill a pot of water and carefully bring it to the stove because there's a pot filler faucet! Through the glass door is a huge patio where you can relax and fire up the grill. Downstairs, the finished basement offers a laundry room with full size front loading washer/dryer, a full bathroom with beautiful marble subway tile and barn style sliding glass shower door and plenty of space for storage, an office, gym, home theater or rec room. The second floor features a huge back bedroom with a large closet and private deck, the second full bathroom with vintage tile in pristine condition, a large middle bedroom, and a stunning front bedroom with a remote controlled electric fireplace, ceiling fan and beautifully restored ornate closet with two full length mirrors. *Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 S 18TH STREET have any available units?
1921 S 18TH STREET has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 S 18TH STREET have?
Some of 1921 S 18TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 S 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1921 S 18TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 S 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1921 S 18TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1921 S 18TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1921 S 18TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1921 S 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 S 18TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 S 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1921 S 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1921 S 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1921 S 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 S 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 S 18TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
