1921 S 18TH STREET

Amenities

*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED!!* You have to see this!! A truly one of a kind home in Point Breeze with high end modern amenities from the hardwood floors, recessed lighting, central air, exposed brick, stunning arches and more. Enter through the French doors and you'll be impressed by the super high ceilings and open floor plan living and dining room with a powder room that flows into the kitchen. The kitchen has everything you need and more: quartz counter top and breakfast bar with designer lighting above, leaf mosaic back splash, cool two-tone grey and white cabinets, a garbage disposal, stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, gourmet hood and five burner gas range with removable cast iron griddle. Plus, you'll never have to fill a pot of water and carefully bring it to the stove because there's a pot filler faucet! Through the glass door is a huge patio where you can relax and fire up the grill. Downstairs, the finished basement offers a laundry room with full size front loading washer/dryer, a full bathroom with beautiful marble subway tile and barn style sliding glass shower door and plenty of space for storage, an office, gym, home theater or rec room. The second floor features a huge back bedroom with a large closet and private deck, the second full bathroom with vintage tile in pristine condition, a large middle bedroom, and a stunning front bedroom with a remote controlled electric fireplace, ceiling fan and beautifully restored ornate closet with two full length mirrors. *Sorry, no pets