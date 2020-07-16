1920 N Darien St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet access

Available 08/02/20 FEATURES:

4 Bedroom House / 2 full bathroom

Brand New house on the inside – recently renovated with 2 story addition back of house

Central Heat / Central Air / Laminate Floors / Tiled Kitchen & Bathrooms / Carpeted Bedrooms / Closets in the Bedrooms / Fenced in Yard / Basement



LOCATION:

Tyler School of Business / Fox School of Business / Engineering School / Architecture School / Temple University Train Station / Paseo Verdo Complex / Stable coffee shop / Saige Cafe /Pizza Fanatic / Diamond st Hookah Lounge



INCLUDED:

Water (Water Included - up to $50 / Tenant pays rest), Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Home Security System (ADT)



TENANT PAYS:

- Resident Pays Electricity

- Resident Pays Gas

- Cable / Wifi



Perfect for commuters, next to Temple University Train Station/Bus/Subway - One stop before Market East 13th st & Chestnut / Thomas Jefferson Hospital - Center City - Easy Access to University of Pennsylvania & Drexel University - Minutes to Northern Liberties, Fishtown & Center City



PETS:

- Cats Allowed - Pet deposit $395 non-refundable / $25 extra Month

- Small Dogs Allowed - Pet deposit $395 non-refundable / $25 extra Month



215-783-2706

PROPERTY OWNED & MANAGED by TEMPLE ALUMNI



(RLNE3935664)