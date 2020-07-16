All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

1920 N Darien St

1920 North Darien Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 North Darien Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Hartranft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet access
Available 08/02/20 FEATURES:
4 Bedroom House / 2 full bathroom
Brand New house on the inside – recently renovated with 2 story addition back of house
Central Heat / Central Air / Laminate Floors / Tiled Kitchen & Bathrooms / Carpeted Bedrooms / Closets in the Bedrooms / Fenced in Yard / Basement

LOCATION:
Tyler School of Business / Fox School of Business / Engineering School / Architecture School / Temple University Train Station / Paseo Verdo Complex / Stable coffee shop / Saige Cafe /Pizza Fanatic / Diamond st Hookah Lounge

INCLUDED:
Water (Water Included - up to $50 / Tenant pays rest), Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Home Security System (ADT)

TENANT PAYS:
- Resident Pays Electricity
- Resident Pays Gas
- Cable / Wifi

Perfect for commuters, next to Temple University Train Station/Bus/Subway - One stop before Market East 13th st & Chestnut / Thomas Jefferson Hospital - Center City - Easy Access to University of Pennsylvania & Drexel University - Minutes to Northern Liberties, Fishtown & Center City

PETS:
- Cats Allowed - Pet deposit $395 non-refundable / $25 extra Month
- Small Dogs Allowed - Pet deposit $395 non-refundable / $25 extra Month

215-783-2706
PROPERTY OWNED & MANAGED by TEMPLE ALUMNI

(RLNE3935664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 N Darien St have any available units?
1920 N Darien St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 N Darien St have?
Some of 1920 N Darien St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 N Darien St currently offering any rent specials?
1920 N Darien St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 N Darien St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 N Darien St is pet friendly.
Does 1920 N Darien St offer parking?
No, 1920 N Darien St does not offer parking.
Does 1920 N Darien St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 N Darien St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 N Darien St have a pool?
No, 1920 N Darien St does not have a pool.
Does 1920 N Darien St have accessible units?
No, 1920 N Darien St does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 N Darien St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 N Darien St does not have units with dishwashers.
