1920 N Darien St

Amenities
Available 08/02/20 FEATURES:
4 Bedroom House / 2 full bathroom
Brand New house on the inside – recently renovated with 2 story addition back of house
Central Heat / Central Air / Laminate Floors / Tiled Kitchen & Bathrooms / Carpeted Bedrooms / Closets in the Bedrooms / Fenced in Yard / Basement
LOCATION:
Tyler School of Business / Fox School of Business / Engineering School / Architecture School / Temple University Train Station / Paseo Verdo Complex / Stable coffee shop / Saige Cafe /Pizza Fanatic / Diamond st Hookah Lounge
INCLUDED:
Water (Water Included - up to $50 / Tenant pays rest), Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Home Security System (ADT)
TENANT PAYS:
- Resident Pays Electricity
- Resident Pays Gas
- Cable / Wifi
Perfect for commuters, next to Temple University Train Station/Bus/Subway - One stop before Market East 13th st & Chestnut / Thomas Jefferson Hospital - Center City - Easy Access to University of Pennsylvania & Drexel University - Minutes to Northern Liberties, Fishtown & Center City
PETS:
- Cats Allowed - Pet deposit $395 non-refundable / $25 extra Month
- Small Dogs Allowed - Pet deposit $395 non-refundable / $25 extra Month
215-783-2706
PROPERTY OWNED & MANAGED by TEMPLE ALUMNI
(RLNE3935664)