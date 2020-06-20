All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1919 MONTROSE STREET

1919 Montrose Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1919 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This spacious single family home is located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors, finished basement, recessed lighting, updated kitchen and bathrooms, outdoor space, great storage space, and laundry in-unit for added convenience! Enter into the straight-through layout, which flows through the living room, dining room, kitchen, and into the first bathroom. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second floor has another full bathroom and three bedrooms of about equal size, each with large windows and ample closet space. Climb the last set of stairs to your private roof deck with plenty of space for furniture! Home has central air to keep you comfortable all year long. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Updated ground level apartment located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood walking distance to Ultimo Coffee, Sidecar Bar, South Side Pizza, Chicks, Los Camaradas, American Sardine Bar, South Street and Washington Ave. Accessible to the Broad St line and close to Rittenhouse Square.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 MONTROSE STREET have any available units?
1919 MONTROSE STREET has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 MONTROSE STREET have?
Some of 1919 MONTROSE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 MONTROSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1919 MONTROSE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 MONTROSE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 MONTROSE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1919 MONTROSE STREET offer parking?
No, 1919 MONTROSE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1919 MONTROSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 MONTROSE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 MONTROSE STREET have a pool?
No, 1919 MONTROSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1919 MONTROSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1919 MONTROSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 MONTROSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 MONTROSE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
