1919 MONTROSE STREET

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This spacious single family home is located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors, finished basement, recessed lighting, updated kitchen and bathrooms, outdoor space, great storage space, and laundry in-unit for added convenience! Enter into the straight-through layout, which flows through the living room, dining room, kitchen, and into the first bathroom. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second floor has another full bathroom and three bedrooms of about equal size, each with large windows and ample closet space. Climb the last set of stairs to your private roof deck with plenty of space for furniture! Home has central air to keep you comfortable all year long. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Updated ground level apartment located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood walking distance to Ultimo Coffee, Sidecar Bar, South Side Pizza, Chicks, Los Camaradas, American Sardine Bar, South Street and Washington Ave. Accessible to the Broad St line and close to Rittenhouse Square.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.