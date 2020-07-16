All apartments in Philadelphia
1906 INGERSOLL STREET
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

1906 INGERSOLL STREET

1906 Ingersoll Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1906 Ingersoll Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous 2 BD / 2 BA rental is a great find in prime Brewerytown! The 900 sq/ft unit is fully renovated and brightly lit. Located on the 3rd floor of the building, the polished residence includes access to an expansive rooftop deck for panoramic views of the city and skyline. Inside, find a spacious open living space, and a completely upgraded kitchen with dark grey flat panel slow close cabinets, breakfast bar, and arctic white quartz countertops, alongside new stainless steel appliances, and a stacked washer/dryer closet. Down the hall, two generous bedrooms feature oversized, double paned windows for energy efficiency. Both full bathrooms include spacious vanities, and new shower/bath tiling. The unit is equipped with a high efficiency electric water heater as well as Central A/C. In a great location, just steps to Brewerytown bars, Francisville and Fairmount eateries, gyms, and parks. Easy access to the Broad Street Line subway, and a short bike ride to the Art Museum and Kelly Drive. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 INGERSOLL STREET have any available units?
1906 INGERSOLL STREET has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 INGERSOLL STREET have?
Some of 1906 INGERSOLL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 INGERSOLL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1906 INGERSOLL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 INGERSOLL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1906 INGERSOLL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1906 INGERSOLL STREET offer parking?
No, 1906 INGERSOLL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1906 INGERSOLL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 INGERSOLL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 INGERSOLL STREET have a pool?
No, 1906 INGERSOLL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1906 INGERSOLL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1906 INGERSOLL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 INGERSOLL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 INGERSOLL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
