1906 INGERSOLL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous 2 BD / 2 BA rental is a great find in prime Brewerytown! The 900 sq/ft unit is fully renovated and brightly lit. Located on the 3rd floor of the building, the polished residence includes access to an expansive rooftop deck for panoramic views of the city and skyline. Inside, find a spacious open living space, and a completely upgraded kitchen with dark grey flat panel slow close cabinets, breakfast bar, and arctic white quartz countertops, alongside new stainless steel appliances, and a stacked washer/dryer closet. Down the hall, two generous bedrooms feature oversized, double paned windows for energy efficiency. Both full bathrooms include spacious vanities, and new shower/bath tiling. The unit is equipped with a high efficiency electric water heater as well as Central A/C. In a great location, just steps to Brewerytown bars, Francisville and Fairmount eateries, gyms, and parks. Easy access to the Broad Street Line subway, and a short bike ride to the Art Museum and Kelly Drive. Schedule your showing today!