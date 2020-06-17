1901 BROWN STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This gorgeous and spacious home was built just a couple years ago, and offers luxurious finishes, a convenient floorplan, bright natural light, and custom accents throughout which add character to this charming space. The house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with a wide open straight-through layout on the main level. The living area is spacious and designed to entertain. The dining room leads into the gourmet kitchen-- complete with granite countertops, beautiful wooden cabinets, and matching stainless steel appliances. The whole first floor flows nicely from front to back for easy entertaining and a bright and airy feel. Master bedroom offers a quiet setting with its fireplace, en-suite master bath, large shower,~ jacuzzi tub, and dazzling evening views of the city! Adding to the living space is a very versatile finished basement with a tiled laundry room.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from some of Philadelphia's most beautiful places to explore, including Fairmount Park, the Art Museum, Boathouse Row and Waterworks, and walkable to tons of great local spots like Fare, Tela's Market & Kitchen, Hickory Lane American Bistro, Gin & Pop, and Francisville Playground is right around the corner!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Small pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit or fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.