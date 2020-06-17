All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:08 PM

1901 BROWN STREET

1901 Brown Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1901 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This gorgeous and spacious home was built just a couple years ago, and offers luxurious finishes, a convenient floorplan, bright natural light, and custom accents throughout which add character to this charming space. The house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with a wide open straight-through layout on the main level. The living area is spacious and designed to entertain. The dining room leads into the gourmet kitchen-- complete with granite countertops, beautiful wooden cabinets, and matching stainless steel appliances. The whole first floor flows nicely from front to back for easy entertaining and a bright and airy feel. Master bedroom offers a quiet setting with its fireplace, en-suite master bath, large shower,~ jacuzzi tub, and dazzling evening views of the city! Adding to the living space is a very versatile finished basement with a tiled laundry room.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from some of Philadelphia's most beautiful places to explore, including Fairmount Park, the Art Museum, Boathouse Row and Waterworks, and walkable to tons of great local spots like Fare, Tela's Market & Kitchen, Hickory Lane American Bistro, Gin & Pop, and Francisville Playground is right around the corner!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Small pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit or fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 BROWN STREET have any available units?
1901 BROWN STREET has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 BROWN STREET have?
Some of 1901 BROWN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 BROWN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1901 BROWN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 BROWN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 BROWN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1901 BROWN STREET offer parking?
No, 1901 BROWN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1901 BROWN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 BROWN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 BROWN STREET have a pool?
No, 1901 BROWN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1901 BROWN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1901 BROWN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 BROWN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 BROWN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
