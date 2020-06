Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Brand New construction building, 4 huge bedrooms with its own bathrooms, two on first floor and two in the lower level.Nice wood floors thru out the unit, modern kitchen with tile floors, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. very spacious unit, with a nice yard. couple blocks away from Temple university. Schedule your showing , be the first one who live in this building!