1841 N Taylor St
1841 N Taylor St

1841 North Taylor Street · (210) 544-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1841 North Taylor Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 982 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 20TH 2 Bdrm 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 288405

Beautiful Rehabbed Philadelphia ROW Home. 2 spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage space in the basement. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances. Relax on the private back patio. Close to Downtown Philly, just a 15 min drive away. Water, Internet, Electric, and Gas included in the low monthly rate.* Well qualified applicants welcome to apply, NON-smokers. Sorry no Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288405
Property Id 288405

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 N Taylor St have any available units?
1841 N Taylor St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 N Taylor St have?
Some of 1841 N Taylor St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 N Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
1841 N Taylor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 N Taylor St pet-friendly?
No, 1841 N Taylor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1841 N Taylor St offer parking?
No, 1841 N Taylor St does not offer parking.
Does 1841 N Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1841 N Taylor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 N Taylor St have a pool?
No, 1841 N Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 1841 N Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 1841 N Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 N Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 N Taylor St has units with dishwashers.
