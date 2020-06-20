1841 N Taylor St

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 20TH 2 Bdrm 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 288405
Beautiful Rehabbed Philadelphia ROW Home. 2 spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage space in the basement. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances. Relax on the private back patio. Close to Downtown Philly, just a 15 min drive away. Water, Internet, Electric, and Gas included in the low monthly rate.* Well qualified applicants welcome to apply, NON-smokers. Sorry no Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288405
No Pets Allowed
