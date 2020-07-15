All apartments in Philadelphia
1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE

1836 Frankford Avenue · (215) 735-7368
Location

1836 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 377 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
new construction
*NOW CONDUCTING IN PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* Welcome to 1836 Frankford Ave, newly constructed apartment building in the heart of Fishtown on the exciting Frankford Ave commercial corridor and within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, and steps away from the Market-Frankford Berks Station and intramural kickball field and basketball courts behind Kensington Performance Arts High School! This luxurious bi-level lofted 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit includes kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave, plus quartz counter tops, subway tile back splash, garbage disposal and stylish cabinets. The bathroom includes gorgeous tile, sleek vanity and a beautiful glass shower. Enjoy the convenience of private laundry with full size washer/dryer in each apartment. Finally, you can retire from your day and enjoy the beautifully landscaped shared roof deck garden with Center City views! This high-end new building is not one to be missed!*Small pets permitted with owner approval and pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
