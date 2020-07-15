1836 FRANKFORD AVENUE

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING IN PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* Welcome to 1836 Frankford Ave, newly constructed apartment building in the heart of Fishtown on the exciting Frankford Ave commercial corridor and within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, and steps away from the Market-Frankford Berks Station and intramural kickball field and basketball courts behind Kensington Performance Arts High School! This luxurious bi-level lofted 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit includes kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave, plus quartz counter tops, subway tile back splash, garbage disposal and stylish cabinets. The bathroom includes gorgeous tile, sleek vanity and a beautiful glass shower. Enjoy the convenience of private laundry with full size washer/dryer in each apartment. Finally, you can retire from your day and enjoy the beautifully landscaped shared roof deck garden with Center City views! This high-end new building is not one to be missed!*Small pets permitted with owner approval and pet deposit