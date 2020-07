Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Immaculate 3 story, 3 bedroom + office/extra room, 2 full bath, Graduate Hospital townhouse on a quiet block. 1st floor has an open floor plan and updated kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar. 2nd floor features a large bedroom, perfectly updated full bathroom and a bonus room that can be used as an office. 2 more bedrooms and another updated full bathroom complete the third floor. Sorry, no pets allowed and no smoking.