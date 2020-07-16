All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1810 W Thompson

1810 West Thompson Street · (267) 570-3711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810 West Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1810 W Thompson - Unit 2 Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fairmount Amazing Rent - Bright & Sunny 3 Bedroom 1 Full bath Bi-Level Apartment available June 1st. Apartment offers hardwood floors, large living room, in-unit washer and dryer and spacious bedrooms. Located just North of Fairmount, and steps from Girard Ave, this beautiful apartment is the perfect location for commuters, with access to the Broad Street Line, Girard Ave Trolley and buses. This location is Great! Tons of local parks and nearby attractions in neighboring Fairmount, Brewerytown, and Temple University! Take a quick walk to the Fresh Grocer, or see a movie at the local AMC. Grab the Girard Trolley to all of Fishtown~s new Restaurant and bars or check out the new Booming Brewerytown for craft beer and top rated burgers. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4917414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 W Thompson have any available units?
1810 W Thompson has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1810 W Thompson currently offering any rent specials?
1810 W Thompson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 W Thompson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 W Thompson is pet friendly.
Does 1810 W Thompson offer parking?
No, 1810 W Thompson does not offer parking.
Does 1810 W Thompson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 W Thompson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 W Thompson have a pool?
No, 1810 W Thompson does not have a pool.
Does 1810 W Thompson have accessible units?
No, 1810 W Thompson does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 W Thompson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 W Thompson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 W Thompson have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 W Thompson does not have units with air conditioning.
