1810 W Thompson

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fairmount Amazing Rent - Bright & Sunny 3 Bedroom 1 Full bath Bi-Level Apartment available June 1st. Apartment offers hardwood floors, large living room, in-unit washer and dryer and spacious bedrooms. Located just North of Fairmount, and steps from Girard Ave, this beautiful apartment is the perfect location for commuters, with access to the Broad Street Line, Girard Ave Trolley and buses. This location is Great! Tons of local parks and nearby attractions in neighboring Fairmount, Brewerytown, and Temple University! Take a quick walk to the Fresh Grocer, or see a movie at the local AMC. Grab the Girard Trolley to all of Fishtown~s new Restaurant and bars or check out the new Booming Brewerytown for craft beer and top rated burgers. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE4917414)