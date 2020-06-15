178 GAY STREET

Amenities

Just listed in downtown Manayunk! This beautiful, renovated, 4-bed is waiting for you to make your new home. Enter into your main floor with hardwood throughout, and spaces open for your living room, dining room, and kitchen. Sliding glass door in the rear opens to a massive back yard, bringing in tons of natural light throughout the day. The 2nd and 3rd floors above have two bedrooms and a bathroom on each floor, offering plenty of space to spread out. The top floor bathroom is a brand new addition to the home, in addition to new carpeting, base boards, window trimmings, kitchen counters, ceiling fans, and more! Lower level houses your washer/dryer, mechanicals, and extra storage. With a 93 Walk Score, all of this comes just steps from Main Street, your nexus to restaurants, bars, nightlife, all of your errands, and shopping! Come make this opportunity yours before it's gone! First, last, and security needed for move-in, 45 dollar application cost covers background/credit checks. No pets. Water is included in rent, tenants are responsible for gas/electric.