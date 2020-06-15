All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 178 GAY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
178 GAY STREET
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:57 AM

178 GAY STREET

178 Gay Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

178 Gay Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just listed in downtown Manayunk! This beautiful, renovated, 4-bed is waiting for you to make your new home. Enter into your main floor with hardwood throughout, and spaces open for your living room, dining room, and kitchen. Sliding glass door in the rear opens to a massive back yard, bringing in tons of natural light throughout the day. The 2nd and 3rd floors above have two bedrooms and a bathroom on each floor, offering plenty of space to spread out. The top floor bathroom is a brand new addition to the home, in addition to new carpeting, base boards, window trimmings, kitchen counters, ceiling fans, and more! Lower level houses your washer/dryer, mechanicals, and extra storage. With a 93 Walk Score, all of this comes just steps from Main Street, your nexus to restaurants, bars, nightlife, all of your errands, and shopping! Come make this opportunity yours before it's gone! First, last, and security needed for move-in, 45 dollar application cost covers background/credit checks. No pets. Water is included in rent, tenants are responsible for gas/electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 GAY STREET have any available units?
178 GAY STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 178 GAY STREET have?
Some of 178 GAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 GAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
178 GAY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 GAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 178 GAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 178 GAY STREET offer parking?
No, 178 GAY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 178 GAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 178 GAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 GAY STREET have a pool?
No, 178 GAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 178 GAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 178 GAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 178 GAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 GAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 178 GAY STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Gratz
532 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity