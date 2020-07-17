All apartments in Philadelphia
1739 RODMAN STREET.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:02 PM

1739 RODMAN STREET

1739 Rodman St · (215) 735-7368
Location

1739 Rodman St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Bi-level 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment in a fantastic location on 18th and Rodman Streets in between Rittenhouse and Graduate Hospital. As you walk up to the second floor, you have the kitchen that includes a washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel refrigerator, and access to the private deck!! Also on the second floor is the first full bathroom and living room. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, second full bathroom and a large hall closet for added storage!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1739 RODMAN STREET have any available units?
1739 RODMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 RODMAN STREET have?
Some of 1739 RODMAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 RODMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1739 RODMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 RODMAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1739 RODMAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1739 RODMAN STREET offer parking?
No, 1739 RODMAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1739 RODMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1739 RODMAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 RODMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1739 RODMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1739 RODMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1739 RODMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 RODMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 RODMAN STREET has units with dishwashers.

