1723 FEDERAL STREET

This is a gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath + den newer home (built in 2010) with partially finished basement, deck, rear yard, terrace and custom kitchen and baths! Wide open living rm/dining rm with hardwood floors, large front window and built-in speaker system. Kitchen with ivory wood cabinets, granite counters with bar counter, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler + powder room. 2nd flr has a bright front bedroom, laundry rm with washer/dryer hookup, full tile bath and nice rear bedroom w walk in closet and sliding door to wonderful terrace. 3rd flr master suite has a front sleeping area, built in speakers, walk in closet and a spacious master bath with jacuzzi style tub, espresso vanity + stall shower with oversized tile. Door leads to roof deck. Basement is partially finished with tile floor and separate mechanical and storage areas. Pets allowed w $300 non-refundable pet deposit. Must have verifiable income + reasonably good credit. First month, last month + one month security deposit due prior to move in.