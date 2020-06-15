All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:37 PM

1723 FEDERAL STREET

1723 Federal Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1723 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath + den newer home (built in 2010) with partially finished basement, deck, rear yard, terrace and custom kitchen and baths! Wide open living rm/dining rm with hardwood floors, large front window and built-in speaker system. Kitchen with ivory wood cabinets, granite counters with bar counter, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler + powder room. 2nd flr has a bright front bedroom, laundry rm with washer/dryer hookup, full tile bath and nice rear bedroom w walk in closet and sliding door to wonderful terrace. 3rd flr master suite has a front sleeping area, built in speakers, walk in closet and a spacious master bath with jacuzzi style tub, espresso vanity + stall shower with oversized tile. Door leads to roof deck. Basement is partially finished with tile floor and separate mechanical and storage areas. Pets allowed w $300 non-refundable pet deposit. Must have verifiable income + reasonably good credit. First month, last month + one month security deposit due prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 FEDERAL STREET have any available units?
1723 FEDERAL STREET has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 FEDERAL STREET have?
Some of 1723 FEDERAL STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 FEDERAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1723 FEDERAL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 FEDERAL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 FEDERAL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1723 FEDERAL STREET offer parking?
No, 1723 FEDERAL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1723 FEDERAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 FEDERAL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 FEDERAL STREET have a pool?
No, 1723 FEDERAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1723 FEDERAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1723 FEDERAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 FEDERAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 FEDERAL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
