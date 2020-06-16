All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1717 SPRUCE STREET

1717 Spruce Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1717 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This stunning, sunny apartment is situated in the heart of Philadelphia's favorite neighborhood for dining, shopping, and entertainment- you can't beat this location! This unit is on the second floor of a gorgeous building with lots of original elements and modern updates. This apartment boasts high ceilings, antique marble mantle, huge southern facing windows, original 1860s hardwood floors and ceiling molding. The layout is spacious, about 1000sqft, with a large living/dining area, and galley style kitchen with breakfast bar. The bedroom and en-suite bath are in the rear of the unit. The building offers coin-operated laundry facilities and private storage in the basement. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just around the corner from Rittenhouse Square, so naturally, you'll have plenty of options for dining, shopping, and entertainment. You'll be a short walk to Broad Street's Avenue of the Arts, and surrounded by fantastic local favorites like Parc, Rival Bros, Federal Donuts, Metropolitan Cafe, La Colombe and SO many more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: $35/month flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
1717 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1717 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1717 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1717 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1717 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 1717 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1717 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1717 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1717 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1717 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 SPRUCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
