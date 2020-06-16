1717 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This stunning, sunny apartment is situated in the heart of Philadelphia's favorite neighborhood for dining, shopping, and entertainment- you can't beat this location! This unit is on the second floor of a gorgeous building with lots of original elements and modern updates. This apartment boasts high ceilings, antique marble mantle, huge southern facing windows, original 1860s hardwood floors and ceiling molding. The layout is spacious, about 1000sqft, with a large living/dining area, and galley style kitchen with breakfast bar. The bedroom and en-suite bath are in the rear of the unit. The building offers coin-operated laundry facilities and private storage in the basement. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just around the corner from Rittenhouse Square, so naturally, you'll have plenty of options for dining, shopping, and entertainment. You'll be a short walk to Broad Street's Avenue of the Arts, and surrounded by fantastic local favorites like Parc, Rival Bros, Federal Donuts, Metropolitan Cafe, La Colombe and SO many more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: $35/month flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.