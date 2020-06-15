All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1713 WIDENER PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1713 WIDENER PLACE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

1713 WIDENER PLACE

1713 Widener Place · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Ogontz
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1713 Widener Place, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Ogontz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this property. Great location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation within walking distance. Front patio and an enclosed porch are perfect for enjoying all seasons. The living room is huge!! Parquet flooring through out. Tons of original charm. Eat in kitchen, full basement. FOUR ample sized bedrooms and a large full bath complete this home. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. 3 months rent needed prior to move in - first and last months rent plus security deposit equal to one month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 WIDENER PLACE have any available units?
1713 WIDENER PLACE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1713 WIDENER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1713 WIDENER PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 WIDENER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1713 WIDENER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1713 WIDENER PLACE offer parking?
No, 1713 WIDENER PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1713 WIDENER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 WIDENER PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 WIDENER PLACE have a pool?
No, 1713 WIDENER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1713 WIDENER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1713 WIDENER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 WIDENER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 WIDENER PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 WIDENER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 WIDENER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1713 WIDENER PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Walnut Square
201 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Peyton
414 South 16th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity