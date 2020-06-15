1713 WIDENER PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this property. Great location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation within walking distance. Front patio and an enclosed porch are perfect for enjoying all seasons. The living room is huge!! Parquet flooring through out. Tons of original charm. Eat in kitchen, full basement. FOUR ample sized bedrooms and a large full bath complete this home. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. 3 months rent needed prior to move in - first and last months rent plus security deposit equal to one month rent.