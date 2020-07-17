1709 MONTROSE STREET

Amenities

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Graduate Hospital. Located directly across the street from new park about to open. Close to Center City, University of Penn, and lots of shopping just blocks away; Target, State Store, Sprouts etc...The first floor has a nice living/common area with a center staircase. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and nice size rear yard, and Powder room. The basement has a full size washer/dryer and room for lots of storage. The second floor has two bedrooms and a full bath while the third floor has a larger single bedroom and another full bath. There's also a nice sitting area and a walk in closet. RENT INCLUDES WATER. ALL COVID PROTOCOLS MUST BE FOLLOWED