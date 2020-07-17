All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1709 MONTROSE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1709 MONTROSE STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1709 MONTROSE STREET

1709 Montrose Street · (215) 400-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Graduate Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1709 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,245

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Graduate Hospital. Located directly across the street from new park about to open. Close to Center City, University of Penn, and lots of shopping just blocks away; Target, State Store, Sprouts etc...The first floor has a nice living/common area with a center staircase. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and nice size rear yard, and Powder room. The basement has a full size washer/dryer and room for lots of storage. The second floor has two bedrooms and a full bath while the third floor has a larger single bedroom and another full bath. There's also a nice sitting area and a walk in closet. RENT INCLUDES WATER. ALL COVID PROTOCOLS MUST BE FOLLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 MONTROSE STREET have any available units?
1709 MONTROSE STREET has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1709 MONTROSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1709 MONTROSE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 MONTROSE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1709 MONTROSE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1709 MONTROSE STREET offer parking?
No, 1709 MONTROSE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1709 MONTROSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 MONTROSE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 MONTROSE STREET have a pool?
No, 1709 MONTROSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1709 MONTROSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1709 MONTROSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 MONTROSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 MONTROSE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 MONTROSE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 MONTROSE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1709 MONTROSE STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Point at City Line
6100 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
1720 Fairmount
1720 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity