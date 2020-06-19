1704 N 2ND STREET

Amenities
Welcome to this charming and incredibly spacious one-bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit located only blocks from Frankford and Girard Ave. Conveniently located close to Girard Septa Station/ Market-Frankford Line, ACME Supermarket, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Frankford Hall and other great restaurants/bars. This pet-friendly large unit features new hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Open concept floor plan with an updated kitchen on the main level, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, breakfast bar, in-unit washer/dryer and a half bathroom. On the upper floor, you will find an enormous bedroom with multiple closets and a full master bathroom. This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a beautiful unit with a ton of character!