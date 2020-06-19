1704 N 2ND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this charming and incredibly spacious one-bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit located only blocks from Frankford and Girard Ave. Conveniently located close to Girard Septa Station/ Market-Frankford Line, ACME Supermarket, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Frankford Hall and other great restaurants/bars. This pet-friendly large unit features new hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Open concept floor plan with an updated kitchen on the main level, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, breakfast bar, in-unit washer/dryer and a half bathroom. On the upper floor, you will find an enormous bedroom with multiple closets and a full master bathroom. This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a beautiful unit with a ton of character!