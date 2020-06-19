All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1704 N 2ND STREET

1704 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1704 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
West Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this charming and incredibly spacious one-bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit located only blocks from Frankford and Girard Ave. Conveniently located close to Girard Septa Station/ Market-Frankford Line, ACME Supermarket, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Frankford Hall and other great restaurants/bars. This pet-friendly large unit features new hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Open concept floor plan with an updated kitchen on the main level, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, breakfast bar, in-unit washer/dryer and a half bathroom. On the upper floor, you will find an enormous bedroom with multiple closets and a full master bathroom. This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a beautiful unit with a ton of character!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 N 2ND STREET have any available units?
1704 N 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 N 2ND STREET have?
Some of 1704 N 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 N 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1704 N 2ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 N 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 N 2ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1704 N 2ND STREET offer parking?
No, 1704 N 2ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1704 N 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 N 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 N 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 1704 N 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1704 N 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1704 N 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 N 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 N 2ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
