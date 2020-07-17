1701 LOCUST STREET

Amenities

The Warwick Condominiums are modern apartments (built in 2008) that occupy floors 15 to 21 of the lovely and inviting Warwick Hotel. This bright, west-facing unit is on the 19th floor. It has generous closet space, cherry floors, and crown moldings. The bedroom is carpeted. The bathroom has travertine floors, a travertine bath surround, and a cherry vanity with marble top. The kitchenette has cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances, including a new refrigerator. The in-unit laundry closet has a stackable washer and dryer. The HVAC wall units are individually controlled. Residents have access to a dedicated concierge staff, in-house maintenance, a 24-hour doorman, and a modern fitness center. Three restaurants are in the building. The Warwick is in the heart of Center City: close to Rittenhouse Square, cultural attractions (including the Academy of Music and the Kimmel Center), shopping, restaurants, and public transit. Pet-friendly building; dogs under 35 lbs are allowed. Valet parking is available in the adjacent garage for an additional monthly fee. Although deemed accurate by the seller, all information is subject to verification by the buyer.