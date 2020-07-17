All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

1701 LOCUST STREET

1701 Locust Street · (267) 250-4913
Location

1701 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1901 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
valet service
The Warwick Condominiums are modern apartments (built in 2008) that occupy floors 15 to 21 of the lovely and inviting Warwick Hotel. This bright, west-facing unit is on the 19th floor. It has generous closet space, cherry floors, and crown moldings. The bedroom is carpeted. The bathroom has travertine floors, a travertine bath surround, and a cherry vanity with marble top. The kitchenette has cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances, including a new refrigerator. The in-unit laundry closet has a stackable washer and dryer. The HVAC wall units are individually controlled. Residents have access to a dedicated concierge staff, in-house maintenance, a 24-hour doorman, and a modern fitness center. Three restaurants are in the building. The Warwick is in the heart of Center City: close to Rittenhouse Square, cultural attractions (including the Academy of Music and the Kimmel Center), shopping, restaurants, and public transit. Pet-friendly building; dogs under 35 lbs are allowed. Valet parking is available in the adjacent garage for an additional monthly fee. Although deemed accurate by the seller, all information is subject to verification by the buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 LOCUST STREET have any available units?
1701 LOCUST STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 LOCUST STREET have?
Some of 1701 LOCUST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 LOCUST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1701 LOCUST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 LOCUST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 LOCUST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1701 LOCUST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1701 LOCUST STREET offers parking.
Does 1701 LOCUST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 LOCUST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 LOCUST STREET have a pool?
No, 1701 LOCUST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1701 LOCUST STREET have accessible units?
No, 1701 LOCUST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 LOCUST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 LOCUST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
