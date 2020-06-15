All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:18 PM

17 N ROBINSON STREET

17 North Robinson Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 North Robinson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3-4 bedroom home won't last. You'll feel right at home as you walk up to the covered porch with awning. So much of the original charm remains in this spacious straight thru. Enter thru vintage front doors into an ample sized living room. A formal dining room and full eat-in kitchen complete the first floor. Access the rear porch and fenced in yard from the kitchen. Huge basement for storage. The second floor has 3 bedrooms with closets galore and a bonus room plus a full bath. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation within walking distance. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. 3 months rent needed prior to move in - first and last months rent plus security deposit equal to one month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 N ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
17 N ROBINSON STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 N ROBINSON STREET have?
Some of 17 N ROBINSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 N ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
17 N ROBINSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 N ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 17 N ROBINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 17 N ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 17 N ROBINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 17 N ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 N ROBINSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 N ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 17 N ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 17 N ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 17 N ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 17 N ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 N ROBINSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
