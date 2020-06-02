All apartments in Philadelphia
1661 Harrison St. A5
1661 Harrison St. A5

1661 Harrison Street · (215) 275-2394
Location

1661 Harrison Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Frankford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1661 Harrison St. A5 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
pool
lobby
Newly Renovated 1BD,1BA Apartment in The Harrison Available NOW! - Beautiful newly renovated 1st floor 1 bedroom apartment available in The Harrison Building in Frankford. Hardwood floors through the very spacious living room and bedroom. Both rooms have ceiling fans. The completely remodeled kitchen has a new chef stove, granite counter tops and work space with matching tile back splash. Tons of cabinets and with underneath lighting. The Harrison is an impressive building that is immaculately maintained. There is a relaxing lobby or feel free to work out or shoot a game of pool while doing your laundry in the lower level. Great location close to public transportation and plenty of street parking.

Even better, Heat, Water, and Gas included with the rent! Tenant only pays electric. First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Cats are welcome, sorry no dogs.

Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

********************************************************************************************
PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394
*********************************************************************************************
Deedee Rodriguez
PA License RS334933
TCS Management Services
107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
OFFICE: 215-383-1439
CELL: 215-275-2394

(RLNE4810238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 Harrison St. A5 have any available units?
1661 Harrison St. A5 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 Harrison St. A5 have?
Some of 1661 Harrison St. A5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 Harrison St. A5 currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Harrison St. A5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Harrison St. A5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 Harrison St. A5 is pet friendly.
Does 1661 Harrison St. A5 offer parking?
No, 1661 Harrison St. A5 does not offer parking.
Does 1661 Harrison St. A5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 Harrison St. A5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Harrison St. A5 have a pool?
Yes, 1661 Harrison St. A5 has a pool.
Does 1661 Harrison St. A5 have accessible units?
No, 1661 Harrison St. A5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Harrison St. A5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 Harrison St. A5 does not have units with dishwashers.
