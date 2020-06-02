1661 Harrison St. A5

Amenities

Newly Renovated 1BD,1BA Apartment in The Harrison Available NOW! - Beautiful newly renovated 1st floor 1 bedroom apartment available in The Harrison Building in Frankford. Hardwood floors through the very spacious living room and bedroom. Both rooms have ceiling fans. The completely remodeled kitchen has a new chef stove, granite counter tops and work space with matching tile back splash. Tons of cabinets and with underneath lighting. The Harrison is an impressive building that is immaculately maintained. There is a relaxing lobby or feel free to work out or shoot a game of pool while doing your laundry in the lower level. Great location close to public transportation and plenty of street parking.



Even better, Heat, Water, and Gas included with the rent! Tenant only pays electric. First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Cats are welcome, sorry no dogs.



Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!



PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394

Deedee Rodriguez

PA License RS334933

TCS Management Services

107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

OFFICE: 215-383-1439

CELL: 215-275-2394



