1643 Haworth St. Unit C
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:32 PM

1643 Haworth St. Unit C

1643 Haworth Street · (215) 275-2394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1643 Haworth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Frankford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1643 Haworth St. Unit C · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
cats allowed
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Modern, Spacious 1 bedroom in Frankford Available Now! - Beautiful newly renovated 2rd floor 1 bedroom apartment available. Tons of natural light, freshly painted and new carpeting. The kitchen is modern, ample cabinets, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Huge living room and bedroom! Stylish tile in the bathroom!

Tenants pay gas and electric. First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Cats are welcome, sorry no dogs. Good income and credit are required.

Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

***********************************************************************************
PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394
***********************************************************************************
?
Deedee Rodriguez
PA License RS334933
TCS Management Services
107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
OFFICE: 215-383-1439
CELL: 215-275-2394

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5632213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Haworth St. Unit C have any available units?
1643 Haworth St. Unit C has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 Haworth St. Unit C have?
Some of 1643 Haworth St. Unit C's amenities include granite counters, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Haworth St. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Haworth St. Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Haworth St. Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 Haworth St. Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1643 Haworth St. Unit C offer parking?
No, 1643 Haworth St. Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1643 Haworth St. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Haworth St. Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Haworth St. Unit C have a pool?
No, 1643 Haworth St. Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Haworth St. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1643 Haworth St. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Haworth St. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 Haworth St. Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
