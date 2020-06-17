All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:58 PM

1630 N CADWALLADER STREET

1630 North Cadwallader Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 North Cadwallader Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
The Courts at North Fourth is the premier new boutique community located in the heart of Olde Kensington. Situated one block from Cafe Luna and the walkable Germantown Ave, secure you're spot today in this new construction high end building. Offering spacious two bedroom layout units all completed with high end appliance packages, finishes and 10 foot ceilings. Also, enjoy 360 views from the communal rooftop deck, and private gated parking for each unit. We are currently running a lease up special that offers free parking if lease signed by or before June 1, 2020 move in July 1 2020.(estimated $200/month in value). Reach out for more details!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET have any available units?
1630 N CADWALLADER STREET has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET have?
Some of 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1630 N CADWALLADER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET does offer parking.
Does 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET have a pool?
No, 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 N CADWALLADER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
