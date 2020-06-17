1630 N CADWALLADER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

The Courts at North Fourth is the premier new boutique community located in the heart of Olde Kensington. Situated one block from Cafe Luna and the walkable Germantown Ave, secure you're spot today in this new construction high end building. Offering spacious two bedroom layout units all completed with high end appliance packages, finishes and 10 foot ceilings. Also, enjoy 360 views from the communal rooftop deck, and private gated parking for each unit. We are currently running a lease up special that offers free parking if lease signed by or before June 1, 2020 move in July 1 2020.(estimated $200/month in value). Reach out for more details!!