162-3F N 3rd ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unbeatable location. Connect with history. Lots of space, storage and light.



Approximately 825 historic square feet, bi-level, in the Heart of Old City.



Refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, a/c, ceiling fan, washer/dryer in unit. Original hardwood floors.



This building has the best Old City has to offer, just steps away from bars, restaurants, shops, art, nightlife and the subway to take you to anywhere in the city! Easy access to Ben Franklin Bridge.



- Available March 1, 2020, minimum 1 year lease.

- 1st months rent and one months rent security deposit due at signing.

- Pet friendly building with one-time pet fee ($350).

- Application fee ($100 per adult occupant).

- No move-in fees. Weekday move-in's allowed.

- Gross Monthly Income Requirement: >= 2.5 x 1 month rent

- Credit Score: >=700

- No smoking/vaping policy

- Renters Insurance Required