Philadelphia, PA
162-3F N 3rd ST
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:56 PM

162-3F N 3rd ST

162 N 3rd St · (267) 606-7151
162 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unbeatable location. Connect with history. Lots of space, storage and light.

Approximately 825 historic square feet, bi-level, in the Heart of Old City.

Refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, a/c, ceiling fan, washer/dryer in unit. Original hardwood floors.

This building has the best Old City has to offer, just steps away from bars, restaurants, shops, art, nightlife and the subway to take you to anywhere in the city! Easy access to Ben Franklin Bridge.

- Available March 1, 2020, minimum 1 year lease.
- 1st months rent and one months rent security deposit due at signing.
- Pet friendly building with one-time pet fee ($350).
- Application fee ($100 per adult occupant).
- No move-in fees. Weekday move-in's allowed.
- Gross Monthly Income Requirement: >= 2.5 x 1 month rent
- Credit Score: >=700
- No smoking/vaping policy
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162-3F N 3rd ST have any available units?
162-3F N 3rd ST has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 162-3F N 3rd ST have?
Some of 162-3F N 3rd ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162-3F N 3rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
162-3F N 3rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162-3F N 3rd ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 162-3F N 3rd ST is pet friendly.
Does 162-3F N 3rd ST offer parking?
No, 162-3F N 3rd ST does not offer parking.
Does 162-3F N 3rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162-3F N 3rd ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162-3F N 3rd ST have a pool?
No, 162-3F N 3rd ST does not have a pool.
Does 162-3F N 3rd ST have accessible units?
No, 162-3F N 3rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 162-3F N 3rd ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162-3F N 3rd ST has units with dishwashers.
