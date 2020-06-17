1611 REED STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Now:This lovely home just received an interior remodel, and boasts new carpets, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a finished basement, and private outdoor space! Large windows create a bright and airy atmosphere throughout, along with a combination of recessed and pendant lighting fixtures. The living room welcomes you into a sunny space with hardwood flooring, and a carved archway separates the dining area. The kitchen is in the rear of the home, offering tons of cabinet space, black granite countertop, and~ stainless steel appliances including brand new refrigerator and stove. From this room you may access your private patio and finished basement, which has a separate utility room. The upper level has three bedrooms that range in size, and a full bathroom in the hall. The front bedroom is the largest, and has two closets. Home is equipped with central A/C, washer and dryer, electronic keypad entry, and Vivint Smart Home security system.Internet~+ Security system is a flat $160/month - security only is $89/monthNo previous evictions or landlord/tenant filingsIncome verification paystub- last 2-3 monthsCredit and background checkRental payment verificationSavings/Bank Statements~ (depends on other information)Tax Return~ (depends on other information)About the Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Newbold neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.Internet~+ Security system is a flat $160/month - security only is $89/month