Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

1611 REED STREET

1611 Reed Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1611 Reed Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Now:This lovely home just received an interior remodel, and boasts new carpets, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a finished basement, and private outdoor space! Large windows create a bright and airy atmosphere throughout, along with a combination of recessed and pendant lighting fixtures. The living room welcomes you into a sunny space with hardwood flooring, and a carved archway separates the dining area. The kitchen is in the rear of the home, offering tons of cabinet space, black granite countertop, and~ stainless steel appliances including brand new refrigerator and stove. From this room you may access your private patio and finished basement, which has a separate utility room. The upper level has three bedrooms that range in size, and a full bathroom in the hall. The front bedroom is the largest, and has two closets. Home is equipped with central A/C, washer and dryer, electronic keypad entry, and Vivint Smart Home security system.Internet~+ Security system is a flat $160/month - security only is $89/monthNo previous evictions or landlord/tenant filingsIncome verification paystub- last 2-3 monthsCredit and background checkRental payment verificationSavings/Bank Statements~ (depends on other information)Tax Return~ (depends on other information)About the Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Newbold neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.Internet~+ Security system is a flat $160/month - security only is $89/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 REED STREET have any available units?
1611 REED STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 REED STREET have?
Some of 1611 REED STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 REED STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1611 REED STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 REED STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1611 REED STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1611 REED STREET offer parking?
No, 1611 REED STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1611 REED STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 REED STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 REED STREET have a pool?
No, 1611 REED STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1611 REED STREET have accessible units?
No, 1611 REED STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 REED STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 REED STREET has units with dishwashers.
