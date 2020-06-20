All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

159 E ALLEN STREET

159 East Allen Street · No Longer Available
Location

159 East Allen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to The Residence at Fillmore, a development that is at the center of the historic riverside district of Fishtown/Northern Liberties. Positioned perfectly between Northern Liberties and Fishtown, this allows homeowners to walk to the hots spots that these neighborhoods have to offer. This 3 story home features 3 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, garage parking, massive walk in closet, roof deck with skyline views, tall finished basement, balcony overlook, recess lighting, hardwood floors throughout, dual zone havoc, gourmet 5 piece stainless kitchen package with Quartz countertops, and smart home security system, . Please view the virtual walk through and see how magnificent this home is without even leaving your door! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jy7ZGgqKtWg&brand=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 E ALLEN STREET have any available units?
159 E ALLEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 E ALLEN STREET have?
Some of 159 E ALLEN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 E ALLEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
159 E ALLEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 E ALLEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 159 E ALLEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 159 E ALLEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 159 E ALLEN STREET does offer parking.
Does 159 E ALLEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 E ALLEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 E ALLEN STREET have a pool?
No, 159 E ALLEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 159 E ALLEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 159 E ALLEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 159 E ALLEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 E ALLEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
