159 E ALLEN STREET

Welcome to The Residence at Fillmore, a development that is at the center of the historic riverside district of Fishtown/Northern Liberties. Positioned perfectly between Northern Liberties and Fishtown, this allows homeowners to walk to the hots spots that these neighborhoods have to offer. This 3 story home features 3 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, garage parking, massive walk in closet, roof deck with skyline views, tall finished basement, balcony overlook, recess lighting, hardwood floors throughout, dual zone havoc, gourmet 5 piece stainless kitchen package with Quartz countertops, and smart home security system, . Please view the virtual walk through and see how magnificent this home is without even leaving your door! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jy7ZGgqKtWg&brand=0