Philadelphia, PA
1537 S 15TH STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:02 PM

1537 S 15TH STREET

1537 South 15th Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1537 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
coffee bar
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 30th, AVAILABLE EARLY JULY. 2 bed / 1 bath apartment in a beautiful Victorian apartment building, located at 15th and Tasker. Tons of natural light, high ceilings, and original character. Location is amazing - 1 block to the Broad Street Line, 4 blocks to the Passyunk Ave Singing Fountain. You can get to City Hall in 10 minutes, door to door. Hive Coffee Shop, two corner stores, and a laundromat are all located within 1 block. Tenant pays Electric and Cable/Internet, Landlord pays Water. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 S 15TH STREET have any available units?
1537 S 15TH STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 S 15TH STREET have?
Some of 1537 S 15TH STREET's amenities include dishwasher, coffee bar, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 S 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1537 S 15TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 S 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1537 S 15TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1537 S 15TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1537 S 15TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1537 S 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 S 15TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 S 15TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1537 S 15TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1537 S 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1537 S 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 S 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 S 15TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
