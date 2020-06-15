1537 S 15TH STREET

Amenities

OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 30th, AVAILABLE EARLY JULY. 2 bed / 1 bath apartment in a beautiful Victorian apartment building, located at 15th and Tasker. Tons of natural light, high ceilings, and original character. Location is amazing - 1 block to the Broad Street Line, 4 blocks to the Passyunk Ave Singing Fountain. You can get to City Hall in 10 minutes, door to door. Hive Coffee Shop, two corner stores, and a laundromat are all located within 1 block. Tenant pays Electric and Cable/Internet, Landlord pays Water. Sorry, no pets.