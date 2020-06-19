All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1529 NORTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1529 NORTH STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:07 AM

1529 NORTH STREET

1529 North Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Spring Garden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1529 North Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
This new construction home is the epitome of elegance and style. This unit has red oak hardwood flooring throughout, and features a bright and sunny living area; a gourmet kitchen with light grey cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and a custom tile backsplash; three large bedrooms, and three full bathrooms; and a convenient laundry area. There is also access to a large private patio. This home features in-ceiling speakers for wireless surround sound. Located in the heart of Fairmount with great access to Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive Recreation Trail, Broad Street Line, and all the bars and restaurants on Fairmount Ave. Don't wait, schedule your showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 NORTH STREET have any available units?
1529 NORTH STREET has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 NORTH STREET have?
Some of 1529 NORTH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 NORTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1529 NORTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 NORTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1529 NORTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1529 NORTH STREET offer parking?
No, 1529 NORTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1529 NORTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 NORTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 NORTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1529 NORTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1529 NORTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1529 NORTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 NORTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 NORTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1529 NORTH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Empire Apartments
145 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Regency House
6301 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity