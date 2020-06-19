1529 NORTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

This new construction home is the epitome of elegance and style. This unit has red oak hardwood flooring throughout, and features a bright and sunny living area; a gourmet kitchen with light grey cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and a custom tile backsplash; three large bedrooms, and three full bathrooms; and a convenient laundry area. There is also access to a large private patio. This home features in-ceiling speakers for wireless surround sound. Located in the heart of Fairmount with great access to Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive Recreation Trail, Broad Street Line, and all the bars and restaurants on Fairmount Ave. Don't wait, schedule your showing today