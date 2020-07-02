1527 N 7th St, Unit 1

Amenities

2bd/1ba Ludlow Apartment Available NOW! - Available now, at 1527 N. 7th St., located in the Ludlow section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This spacious apartment features two bedrooms, and one bathroom. The kitchen comes equipped with gorgeous white shaker cabinets, a built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and an ample cabinet/counter room. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The bathroom features a tub, and is sleek, modern, and comfortable. Ceiling fans provided for your convenience and comfort.



** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



