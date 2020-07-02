All apartments in Philadelphia
1527 N 7th St, Unit 1

1527 N 7th St · (215) 383-1439
Location

1527 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
2bd/1ba Ludlow Apartment Available NOW! - Available now, at 1527 N. 7th St., located in the Ludlow section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This spacious apartment features two bedrooms, and one bathroom. The kitchen comes equipped with gorgeous white shaker cabinets, a built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and an ample cabinet/counter room. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The bathroom features a tub, and is sleek, modern, and comfortable. Ceiling fans provided for your convenience and comfort.

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5881149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 have any available units?
1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 have?
Some of 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 N 7th St, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
