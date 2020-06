Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1521 S. Ringgold Street Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated three bedroom house at 1521 S Ringgold St - Newly renovated three bedroom house with one modern bathroom near 24th and Dickinson in Point Breeze. This house features bamboo hardwood floors and modern kitchen with a microwave. Hook up for your own washer and dryer already installed in the basement. Tenant pays all utilities - gas, electric, and water

Close to many shops on Point Breeze Avenue!



Available to move in 8/1 !



Cats allowed with a pet deposit; no dogs allowed



Please contact new Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 or visit us on the web at www.newagerealtygroup.com for more information.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1911503)