1511 BROWN STREET

NEW CONSTRUCTION APARTMENT BUILDING! Amazing high end condo quality finishes. There's Hardwood floors everywhere, Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included), High Ceilings, Big Windows with PLENTY of Natural Light throughout, YOUR OWN Washer/Dryer IN-UNIT, Large Double-wide Closets in ALL bedrooms. Each Bedroom Conveniently has their OWN BATHROOM. This unit includes HUGE roof deck with awesome views of the city! Tons of amenities nearby such as the Art Museum/Schuylkill Trail and the soon to open Rail Park. There are a number of great restaurants in this area including restaurants from Marc Vetri and Stephen Starr (Osteria, Alla Spina, South, Bar Hygge, Etc). Easy Access to I-95/676/76, exactly 2 block walk from Fairmount Subway Station / Divine Lorraine Hotel. Next to Temple University, CCP, UPENN, Drexel, etc. DON'T LET THIS AMAZING UNIT GET AWAY!