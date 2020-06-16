All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:38 AM

1511 BROWN STREET

1511 Brown Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1511 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION APARTMENT BUILDING! Amazing high end condo quality finishes. There's Hardwood floors everywhere, Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included), High Ceilings, Big Windows with PLENTY of Natural Light throughout, YOUR OWN Washer/Dryer IN-UNIT, Large Double-wide Closets in ALL bedrooms. Each Bedroom Conveniently has their OWN BATHROOM. This unit includes HUGE roof deck with awesome views of the city! Tons of amenities nearby such as the Art Museum/Schuylkill Trail and the soon to open Rail Park. There are a number of great restaurants in this area including restaurants from Marc Vetri and Stephen Starr (Osteria, Alla Spina, South, Bar Hygge, Etc). Easy Access to I-95/676/76, exactly 2 block walk from Fairmount Subway Station / Divine Lorraine Hotel. Next to Temple University, CCP, UPENN, Drexel, etc. DON'T LET THIS AMAZING UNIT GET AWAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 BROWN STREET have any available units?
1511 BROWN STREET has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 BROWN STREET have?
Some of 1511 BROWN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 BROWN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1511 BROWN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 BROWN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1511 BROWN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1511 BROWN STREET offer parking?
No, 1511 BROWN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1511 BROWN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 BROWN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 BROWN STREET have a pool?
No, 1511 BROWN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1511 BROWN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1511 BROWN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 BROWN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 BROWN STREET has units with dishwashers.
