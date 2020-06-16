1510 BROWN STREET

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with 1 full bath. Very close to TempleUniversity, CCP, UPENN, Drexel, etc. Approximately a 5 minute drive to Center City! There's Hardwood floors everywhere, Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included), YOUR OWN Washer/Dryer IN-UNIT, Large Double-wide Closets in both bedrooms. Tons of amenities nearby such as the Art Museum/Schuylkill Trail and the soon to open Rail Park. There are a number of great restaurants in this area including restaurants from Marc Vetri and Stephen Starr (Osteria, South, Bar Hygge, Etc). Easy Access to I-95/676/76, exactly 2 block walk from Fairmount Subway Station / Divine Lorraine Hotel. SCHEDULE A SHOWING BEFORE IT'S GONE!