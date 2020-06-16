All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:25 AM

1510 BROWN STREET

1510 Brown Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1510 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with 1 full bath. Very close to TempleUniversity, CCP, UPENN, Drexel, etc. Approximately a 5 minute drive to Center City! There's Hardwood floors everywhere, Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included), YOUR OWN Washer/Dryer IN-UNIT, Large Double-wide Closets in both bedrooms. Tons of amenities nearby such as the Art Museum/Schuylkill Trail and the soon to open Rail Park. There are a number of great restaurants in this area including restaurants from Marc Vetri and Stephen Starr (Osteria, South, Bar Hygge, Etc). Easy Access to I-95/676/76, exactly 2 block walk from Fairmount Subway Station / Divine Lorraine Hotel. SCHEDULE A SHOWING BEFORE IT'S GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 BROWN STREET have any available units?
1510 BROWN STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 BROWN STREET have?
Some of 1510 BROWN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 BROWN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1510 BROWN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 BROWN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1510 BROWN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1510 BROWN STREET offer parking?
No, 1510 BROWN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1510 BROWN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 BROWN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 BROWN STREET have a pool?
No, 1510 BROWN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1510 BROWN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1510 BROWN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 BROWN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 BROWN STREET has units with dishwashers.
