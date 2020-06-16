1509 W GIRARD AVENUE

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom right off of Broad Street within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, and public transportation. This unit features top-of-the-line finishes that include central air, washer/dryer in the unit, modern kitchen with granite counter tops, a garbage disposal, stainless appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven and refrigerator, lots of natural light, and hardwood floors throughout. Do not miss an opportunity to see this incredible space!* Sorry no pets* Parking options starting at $100* Pictures are of a similar unit; virtual tour of the actual unit