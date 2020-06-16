All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:31 PM

1509 W GIRARD AVENUE

1509 West Girard Avenue · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1509 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
North Central

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom right off of Broad Street within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, and public transportation. This unit features top-of-the-line finishes that include central air, washer/dryer in the unit, modern kitchen with granite counter tops, a garbage disposal, stainless appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven and refrigerator, lots of natural light, and hardwood floors throughout. Do not miss an opportunity to see this incredible space!* Sorry no pets* Parking options starting at $100* Pictures are of a similar unit; virtual tour of the actual unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
1509 W GIRARD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1509 W GIRARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 W GIRARD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
