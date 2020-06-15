1509 MASTER ST Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Available 08/03/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! Enter into open floor plan with granite island or lengthy granite galley counter and cherry cabinetry. This apartment offers great natural light and ceiling fans and digital bedrooms locks in each room. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714724)