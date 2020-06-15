All apartments in Philadelphia
1509 MASTER ST Unit 2

1509 W Master St · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1509 W Master St, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/03/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! Enter into open floor plan with granite island or lengthy granite galley counter and cherry cabinetry. This apartment offers great natural light and ceiling fans and digital bedrooms locks in each room. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 have any available units?
1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 have?
Some of 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 MASTER ST Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
