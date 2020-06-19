Amenities
1440 S. 31st Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful House in South Philly! - Recently rehabbed 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom house located in Grays Ferry area! There is wood flooring in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Wood flooring in the bedrooms. Modern kitchen and bathrooms. New heating system! Spacious basement for extra storage with washer/dryer hook-up. Close to shopping center on Grays Ferry Ave. with a Pathmark, RadioShack, Little Caesars and more!
Available to move in September 1st!!
Tenants pay all utilities - gas, electric, and water
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact New Age Realty at 215-387-1002.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2178627)