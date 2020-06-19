All apartments in Philadelphia
1440 S. 31st Street

1440 South 31st Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1440 South 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1440 S. 31st Street · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1440 S. 31st Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful House in South Philly! - Recently rehabbed 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom house located in Grays Ferry area! There is wood flooring in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Wood flooring in the bedrooms. Modern kitchen and bathrooms. New heating system! Spacious basement for extra storage with washer/dryer hook-up. Close to shopping center on Grays Ferry Ave. with a Pathmark, RadioShack, Little Caesars and more!

Available to move in September 1st!!

Tenants pay all utilities - gas, electric, and water

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact New Age Realty at 215-387-1002.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2178627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 S. 31st Street have any available units?
1440 S. 31st Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 S. 31st Street have?
Some of 1440 S. 31st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 S. 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1440 S. 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 S. 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 S. 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1440 S. 31st Street offer parking?
No, 1440 S. 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1440 S. 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 S. 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 S. 31st Street have a pool?
No, 1440 S. 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1440 S. 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 1440 S. 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 S. 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 S. 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
