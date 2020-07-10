1434 CLYMER STREET

Amenities

Welcome to Clymer Street, a hidden gem in the heart of Graduate Hospital! This beautiful apartment immediately impresses with an open layout, flawless hardwood flooring, and large windows for great natural lighting. The unit includes a great modern kitchen equipped with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and ample cabinetry. Continue through the first floor to take a look at the spacious bedroom and lovely bathroom that is sure to please. The first floor also includes access to a fantastic back patio area- just the spot for hanging out on warm weather afternoons! A quick trip downstairs reveals two spacious bedrooms with two full ensuite baths for your comfort and convenience. Full sized Washer/Dryer, Video Intercom to the front door, and in-ceiling speakers in the main living room are some of the other great features! In addition to all of this you will be located on a quiet street close to great restaurants, shopping, transportation and Rittenhouse Square! Don't wait schedule you showing today!