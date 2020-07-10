All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
1434 CLYMER STREET
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

1434 CLYMER STREET

1434 Clymer Street · (215) 607-6007
Philadelphia
Graduate Hospital
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1434 Clymer Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Welcome to Clymer Street, a hidden gem in the heart of Graduate Hospital! This beautiful apartment immediately impresses with an open layout, flawless hardwood flooring, and large windows for great natural lighting. The unit includes a great modern kitchen equipped with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and ample cabinetry. Continue through the first floor to take a look at the spacious bedroom and lovely bathroom that is sure to please. The first floor also includes access to a fantastic back patio area- just the spot for hanging out on warm weather afternoons! A quick trip downstairs reveals two spacious bedrooms with two full ensuite baths for your comfort and convenience. Full sized Washer/Dryer, Video Intercom to the front door, and in-ceiling speakers in the main living room are some of the other great features! In addition to all of this you will be located on a quiet street close to great restaurants, shopping, transportation and Rittenhouse Square! Don't wait schedule you showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 CLYMER STREET have any available units?
1434 CLYMER STREET has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 CLYMER STREET have?
Some of 1434 CLYMER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 CLYMER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1434 CLYMER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 CLYMER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1434 CLYMER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1434 CLYMER STREET offer parking?
No, 1434 CLYMER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1434 CLYMER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 CLYMER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 CLYMER STREET have a pool?
No, 1434 CLYMER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1434 CLYMER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1434 CLYMER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 CLYMER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 CLYMER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
