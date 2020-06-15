1429 POPLAR STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early-Mid August:This gorgeous Francisville apartment boasts contemporary finishes and bright sunlight throughout! Hardwood floors, espresso shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and sleek modern finishes are just a few of the reasons to love this unit. Enter into the foyer, where you can continue to the sunny bedrooms, modern bathroom, or through~ the kitchen into the living room. Plenty of space for a variety of furniture setups, and tons of storage space. Walkable to Broad St for countless shops and dining options, plus you'll be just two blocks from the Girard Station for the BSL, so commuting will be a breeze! This professionally managed building offers a clean common laundry facility, and a private storage locker in the lower level of the building. Schedule your showing today and claim this gem for yourself!About The Neighborhood:Walkable to Broad St for countless shops and dining options, plus you'll be just two blocks from the Girard Station for the BSL, so commuting will be a breeze! Be right down the street from Eastern State Penitentiary, The YMCA, Vineyards Cafe, Lorraine, Johnnie Bleu, Rybread, Bar Hygge, and many more neighborhood favorites.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $25/month flat water fee.