1429 POPLAR STREET
1429 POPLAR STREET

1429 Poplar Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1429 Poplar Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early-Mid August:This gorgeous Francisville apartment boasts contemporary finishes and bright sunlight throughout! Hardwood floors, espresso shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and sleek modern finishes are just a few of the reasons to love this unit. Enter into the foyer, where you can continue to the sunny bedrooms, modern bathroom, or through~ the kitchen into the living room. Plenty of space for a variety of furniture setups, and tons of storage space. Walkable to Broad St for countless shops and dining options, plus you'll be just two blocks from the Girard Station for the BSL, so commuting will be a breeze! This professionally managed building offers a clean common laundry facility, and a private storage locker in the lower level of the building. Schedule your showing today and claim this gem for yourself!About The Neighborhood:Walkable to Broad St for countless shops and dining options, plus you'll be just two blocks from the Girard Station for the BSL, so commuting will be a breeze! Be right down the street from Eastern State Penitentiary, The YMCA, Vineyards Cafe, Lorraine, Johnnie Bleu, Rybread, Bar Hygge, and many more neighborhood favorites.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $25/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 POPLAR STREET have any available units?
1429 POPLAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 POPLAR STREET have?
Some of 1429 POPLAR STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 POPLAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1429 POPLAR STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 POPLAR STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 POPLAR STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1429 POPLAR STREET offer parking?
No, 1429 POPLAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1429 POPLAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 POPLAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 POPLAR STREET have a pool?
No, 1429 POPLAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1429 POPLAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1429 POPLAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 POPLAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 POPLAR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
