Philadelphia, PA
1427 MELON STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:43 AM

1427 MELON STREET

1427 Melon Street · (215) 735-7368
1427 Melon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Avenue of the Arts North

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
garage
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Luxurious living, sleek design and elegant finishes are what you can expect from Barclay Flats building, located off Broad and Fairmount and walking distance to Spring Garden, Francisville and Poplar neighborhoods. Just one block from the Broad Street Line subway station, you'll be downtown in minutes, or you can explore the neighborhood to find all the best bars, restaurants and shopping it has to offer! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit will take your breath away as you enter the open floor plan that greets you with large windows for beautiful natural sunlight. The kitchen is complete with quartz counter tops, cool two-tone cabinets, bright glass tile back splash, a garbage disposal, and stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric stove/oven. The bathroom features a stylish vanity and standing glass shower. Finally, the bedroom is bright, spacious and includes a double closet! This unit also features central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit.*Garage parking available for $250/month*Sorry, this unit is strictly no pets*Building is wired for Verizon and Comcast

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1427 MELON STREET have any available units?
1427 MELON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 MELON STREET have?
Some of 1427 MELON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 MELON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1427 MELON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 MELON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1427 MELON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1427 MELON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1427 MELON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1427 MELON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 MELON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 MELON STREET have a pool?
No, 1427 MELON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1427 MELON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1427 MELON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 MELON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 MELON STREET has units with dishwashers.
