1427 MELON STREET

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Luxurious living, sleek design and elegant finishes are what you can expect from Barclay Flats building, located off Broad and Fairmount and walking distance to Spring Garden, Francisville and Poplar neighborhoods. Just one block from the Broad Street Line subway station, you'll be downtown in minutes, or you can explore the neighborhood to find all the best bars, restaurants and shopping it has to offer! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit will take your breath away as you enter the open floor plan that greets you with large windows for beautiful natural sunlight. The kitchen is complete with quartz counter tops, cool two-tone cabinets, bright glass tile back splash, a garbage disposal, and stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric stove/oven. The bathroom features a stylish vanity and standing glass shower. Finally, the bedroom is bright, spacious and includes a double closet! This unit also features central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit.*Garage parking available for $250/month*Sorry, this unit is strictly no pets*Building is wired for Verizon and Comcast