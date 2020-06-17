1420 North Newkirk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Newly constructed 3 bedroom/3 full bath home in the highly sought after Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. Three stories plus a bonus roof deck to enjoy beautiful views of the city. Property also has a bonus balcony and bonus wet bar. Highlights include: new hardwood floors throughout, ceramic tile in bathrooms, basement, and kitchen. New modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, recessed lighting throughout. Washer and dryer included. Full finished basement with added storage. Custom closets throughout. Central a/c, forced air, natural gas appliances. Moderately sized fenced backyard for your entertaining needs. Neutral color scheme throughout house to add your own personal style. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, transportation and so much more.