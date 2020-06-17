All apartments in Philadelphia
1420 North Newkirk Street
1420 North Newkirk Street

1420 North Newkirk Street
Location

1420 North Newkirk Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

Amenities

Newly constructed 3 bedroom/3 full bath home in the highly sought after Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. Three stories plus a bonus roof deck to enjoy beautiful views of the city. Property also has a bonus balcony and bonus wet bar. Highlights include: new hardwood floors throughout, ceramic tile in bathrooms, basement, and kitchen. New modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, recessed lighting throughout. Washer and dryer included. Full finished basement with added storage. Custom closets throughout. Central a/c, forced air, natural gas appliances. Moderately sized fenced backyard for your entertaining needs. Neutral color scheme throughout house to add your own personal style. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, transportation and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 North Newkirk Street have any available units?
1420 North Newkirk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 North Newkirk Street have?
Some of 1420 North Newkirk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 North Newkirk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 North Newkirk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 North Newkirk Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 North Newkirk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1420 North Newkirk Street offer parking?
No, 1420 North Newkirk Street does not offer parking.
Does 1420 North Newkirk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 North Newkirk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 North Newkirk Street have a pool?
No, 1420 North Newkirk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 North Newkirk Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 North Newkirk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 North Newkirk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 North Newkirk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
