1418 N Hollywood St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly Renovated 3 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Brewerytown!!

Brand new renovations have just been completed on this gorgeous rowhome with a private back porch and patio, located just off Girard Ave in Brewerytown! Immediate access to I-76 and other major expressways! Local attractions range from breweries, cafs, parks, and nightlife right outside your door to iconic landmarks like Fairmount Park, Art Museum, Boathouse Row, Eastern State Penitentiary, and so much more within minutes! Convenient to ALDI, Whole Foods, and other grocery stores.



Property Highlights:



- Hardwood Floors

- Central AC

- Basement Recreational Space

- Washer/Dryer In-Unit

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Flooded with Natural Lights

- Cat & Small Dog-Friendly - $50/mo

- Private Fenced In Patio

- Gas Heating



Available Now!



(RLNE5694279)