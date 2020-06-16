All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1418 N Hollywood St

1418 North Hollywood Street · (833) 993-1949
Location

1418 North Hollywood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Renovated 3 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Brewerytown!!
Brand new renovations have just been completed on this gorgeous rowhome with a private back porch and patio, located just off Girard Ave in Brewerytown! Immediate access to I-76 and other major expressways! Local attractions range from breweries, cafs, parks, and nightlife right outside your door to iconic landmarks like Fairmount Park, Art Museum, Boathouse Row, Eastern State Penitentiary, and so much more within minutes! Convenient to ALDI, Whole Foods, and other grocery stores.

Property Highlights:

- Hardwood Floors
- Central AC
- Basement Recreational Space
- Washer/Dryer In-Unit
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Flooded with Natural Lights
- Cat & Small Dog-Friendly - $50/mo
- Private Fenced In Patio
- Gas Heating

Available Now!

(RLNE5694279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 N Hollywood St have any available units?
1418 N Hollywood St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 N Hollywood St have?
Some of 1418 N Hollywood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 N Hollywood St currently offering any rent specials?
1418 N Hollywood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 N Hollywood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 N Hollywood St is pet friendly.
Does 1418 N Hollywood St offer parking?
No, 1418 N Hollywood St does not offer parking.
Does 1418 N Hollywood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 N Hollywood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 N Hollywood St have a pool?
No, 1418 N Hollywood St does not have a pool.
Does 1418 N Hollywood St have accessible units?
No, 1418 N Hollywood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 N Hollywood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 N Hollywood St does not have units with dishwashers.
