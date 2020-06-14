All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:39 AM

1411 WALNUT STREET

1411 Walnut Street · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1411 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
bike storage
lobby
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
lobby
$500 Security Deposit - Limited Time Move In Special!! Spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in a landmark building with a newly renovated lobby. Unit features hardwood floors, new windows, a fully-equipped fitness center and bicycle storage. The original home of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, 1411 Walnut is a historic, mid-rise building centrally located one block away from Avenue of the Arts. Steps away from the front door, you will find a wide array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. The building is located within walking distance of Rittenhouse Square Park, numerous performing arts colleges, and all forms of public transportation. Pictures are of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 WALNUT STREET have any available units?
1411 WALNUT STREET has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 WALNUT STREET have?
Some of 1411 WALNUT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 WALNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1411 WALNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 WALNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1411 WALNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1411 WALNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 1411 WALNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1411 WALNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 WALNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 WALNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 1411 WALNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1411 WALNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1411 WALNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 WALNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 WALNUT STREET has units with dishwashers.
