141 KRAMS AVENUE

Welcome to the Parish House Manayunk! Designed and built in the High Victorian style of Gothic architecture in 1876, it has been lovingly restored by Baker Street Partners in 2020, developers known for their amazing restoration work and keen eye for detail. Originally part of St. David's Episcopal Church, this building has since been converted into 12 spectacular high-end, luxury rentals, expertly blending modern amenities with the beautiful, original character of the building. This one bedroom loft features completely updated interiors with modern finishes such as; all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile back-splashes, in-unit washer/dryer, restored original woodwork and masonry, 35-foot vaulted ceilings, amazing windows that bring in plenty of natural light, and private parking for 1 car per unit. The Parish House is located in close proximity to Center City, Fairmount Park, Chestnut Hill, Conshohocken, and King of Prussia, and offers all of the great quality of life amenities that come with living in Manayunk; the shops and restaurants of Main Street and the Ridge Avenue business district, plenty of access to the outdoors such as the Manayunk Bridge recreational trail and the Wissahickon Valley trails, and a short walk to plenty of public transportation options, including SEPTA regional rail and numerous bus stops. Use the link below to schedule your tour today: https://info.copperhillre.com/parish-house-luxury-apartments-manayunk-philadelphia