Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:37 PM

141 KRAMS AVENUE

141 Krams Ave · (267) 535-2660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Krams Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the Parish House Manayunk! Designed and built in the High Victorian style of Gothic architecture in 1876, it has been lovingly restored by Baker Street Partners in 2020, developers known for their amazing restoration work and keen eye for detail. Originally part of St. David's Episcopal Church, this building has since been converted into 12 spectacular high-end, luxury rentals, expertly blending modern amenities with the beautiful, original character of the building. This one bedroom loft features completely updated interiors with modern finishes such as; all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile back-splashes, in-unit washer/dryer, restored original woodwork and masonry, 35-foot vaulted ceilings, amazing windows that bring in plenty of natural light, and private parking for 1 car per unit. The Parish House is located in close proximity to Center City, Fairmount Park, Chestnut Hill, Conshohocken, and King of Prussia, and offers all of the great quality of life amenities that come with living in Manayunk; the shops and restaurants of Main Street and the Ridge Avenue business district, plenty of access to the outdoors such as the Manayunk Bridge recreational trail and the Wissahickon Valley trails, and a short walk to plenty of public transportation options, including SEPTA regional rail and numerous bus stops. Use the link below to schedule your tour today: https://info.copperhillre.com/parish-house-luxury-apartments-manayunk-philadelphia

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 KRAMS AVENUE have any available units?
141 KRAMS AVENUE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 KRAMS AVENUE have?
Some of 141 KRAMS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 KRAMS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
141 KRAMS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 KRAMS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 141 KRAMS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 141 KRAMS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 141 KRAMS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 141 KRAMS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 KRAMS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 KRAMS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 141 KRAMS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 141 KRAMS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 141 KRAMS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 141 KRAMS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 KRAMS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
