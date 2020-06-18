1341 LOMBARD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Spacious, bi-level apartment in thriving Washington Square West neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is available June 1st. Move right in. This quiet 3rd and 4th floor unit features central air and heat, in condo laundry, hardwood floors throughout, and an updated kitchen. The first floor of the condo features a large living space including a powder room and laundry. The 2nd floor houses two bedrooms and a full bath with a Jacuzzi tub and tiled shower. Bonus storage space in the lower level of the building. Steps from the Lombard Street SEPTA station, Lombard and Broad Street buses. Two blocks from the Kimmel Center, Wilma Theatre, and Academy of Music. Walking distance to parks and lots of great local restaurants. Monthly parking available at the lot adjacent to the building (not included in rental). Virtual tour: https://bit.ly/1341LombardSt-3