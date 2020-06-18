All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1341 LOMBARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1341 LOMBARD STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

1341 LOMBARD STREET

1341 Lombard Street · (215) 260-1376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Avenue of the Arts South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1341 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Spacious, bi-level apartment in thriving Washington Square West neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is available June 1st. Move right in. This quiet 3rd and 4th floor unit features central air and heat, in condo laundry, hardwood floors throughout, and an updated kitchen. The first floor of the condo features a large living space including a powder room and laundry. The 2nd floor houses two bedrooms and a full bath with a Jacuzzi tub and tiled shower. Bonus storage space in the lower level of the building. Steps from the Lombard Street SEPTA station, Lombard and Broad Street buses. Two blocks from the Kimmel Center, Wilma Theatre, and Academy of Music. Walking distance to parks and lots of great local restaurants. Monthly parking available at the lot adjacent to the building (not included in rental). Virtual tour: https://bit.ly/1341LombardSt-3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
1341 LOMBARD STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 LOMBARD STREET have?
Some of 1341 LOMBARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1341 LOMBARD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1341 LOMBARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1341 LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1341 LOMBARD STREET does offer parking.
Does 1341 LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 LOMBARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1341 LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1341 LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1341 LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 LOMBARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1341 LOMBARD STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eola Park
6344 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Melrose Park Manor
210 W Cheltenham Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Liberty View
2031 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity