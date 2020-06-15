All apartments in Philadelphia
134 CARSON STREET

134 Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

134 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Heads above the crowd! Total Luxury End-Unit Three story townhome well equipped with high-end amenities and stellar Manayunk location combines easy access to commuter rail , two minute walk to Main Street cafes, shops and Green Lane bridge, biking and jogging trails along the Canal. Serene rear Patio, a side rose garden and two-car garage plus off street parking for two cars complete the exterior space. An excellent open floor plan features: Gourmet Island Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, stainless double sink, adjacent family/DR area w/Fireplace, French doors, Formal Living room w/Fireplace, 3 spacious Bedrooms. Elegant Master suite features private Balcony, two well organized walk-in closets, sunlit Five-point Bath, Whirlpool Tub. Second floor Laundry. Ground level comprises not only the 2 car garage, there is a wonderful finished room (possible in-law suite/4th bedroom) with a wall of built-ins and 1/2 bath. Enjoy Energy Star effiency with Central Air, plus Lovely skyline Views from this Urban Gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 CARSON STREET have any available units?
134 CARSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 CARSON STREET have?
Some of 134 CARSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 CARSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
134 CARSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 CARSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 134 CARSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 134 CARSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 134 CARSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 134 CARSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 CARSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 CARSON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 134 CARSON STREET has a pool.
Does 134 CARSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 134 CARSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 134 CARSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 CARSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
