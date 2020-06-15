134 CARSON STREET

Amenities

Heads above the crowd! Total Luxury End-Unit Three story townhome well equipped with high-end amenities and stellar Manayunk location combines easy access to commuter rail , two minute walk to Main Street cafes, shops and Green Lane bridge, biking and jogging trails along the Canal. Serene rear Patio, a side rose garden and two-car garage plus off street parking for two cars complete the exterior space. An excellent open floor plan features: Gourmet Island Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, stainless double sink, adjacent family/DR area w/Fireplace, French doors, Formal Living room w/Fireplace, 3 spacious Bedrooms. Elegant Master suite features private Balcony, two well organized walk-in closets, sunlit Five-point Bath, Whirlpool Tub. Second floor Laundry. Ground level comprises not only the 2 car garage, there is a wonderful finished room (possible in-law suite/4th bedroom) with a wall of built-ins and 1/2 bath. Enjoy Energy Star effiency with Central Air, plus Lovely skyline Views from this Urban Gem!