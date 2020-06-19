1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal new construction air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access new construction

Available 08/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This incredible new construction completed in spring 2017 is complete with top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Each unit has outdoor space, high ceilings, and tons of natural sunlight! Don't miss your chance to check out the newest addition to N 7th St. This unit has a large bay window in the front of the living and kitchen area, allowing for plenty of natural light and fresh air. The unit features premium hardwood flooring throughout, in addition to a large balcony off of the rear bedroom! This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5741780)