1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2
1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2

1328 N 7th St · (267) 797-2175
Location

1328 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1450 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This incredible new construction completed in spring 2017 is complete with top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Each unit has outdoor space, high ceilings, and tons of natural sunlight! Don't miss your chance to check out the newest addition to N 7th St. This unit has a large bay window in the front of the living and kitchen area, allowing for plenty of natural light and fresh air. The unit features premium hardwood flooring throughout, in addition to a large balcony off of the rear bedroom! This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5741780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 have any available units?
1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 have?
Some of 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
