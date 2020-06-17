All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1314 N 6TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1314 N 6TH STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:35 PM

1314 N 6TH STREET

1314 N 6th St · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1314 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/3AgfbofQES0Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:This spacious bi-level condo features bamboo hard-wood flooring throughout with an open floor plan on the main level.~ The kitchen includes a large island, custom tiled back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Wall mounted tv in kitchen included. There is tray lighting throughout plus wall sconces and custom blinds both upstairs and downstairs. The bedroom is huge and has custom built-in hanging closets (featuring dresser, shoe built-ins and ample storage) and the bathroom features a stand-up shower plus large soaking tub and double vanity sinks. Exit through two sliding glass doors in the rear of the condo leading to large outdoor deck.About The Neighborhood:Located just a few blocks off of Girard, public transportation is incredibly close. Also walking distance, or quick bike ride down to Fishtown bars, restaurants and shops located on Front and Frankford Streets like Front St Cafe, Pizzeria Beddia, Joe's Steaks, La Colombe, Laser Wolf, Acme, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water ($40 monthly fee), gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 N 6TH STREET have any available units?
1314 N 6TH STREET has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 N 6TH STREET have?
Some of 1314 N 6TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 N 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1314 N 6TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 N 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 N 6TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1314 N 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1314 N 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1314 N 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 N 6TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 N 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1314 N 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1314 N 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1314 N 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 N 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 N 6TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1314 N 6TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Blue Grass Estates
9213 Blue Grass Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity