1314 N 6TH STREET

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/3AgfbofQES0Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:This spacious bi-level condo features bamboo hard-wood flooring throughout with an open floor plan on the main level.~ The kitchen includes a large island, custom tiled back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Wall mounted tv in kitchen included. There is tray lighting throughout plus wall sconces and custom blinds both upstairs and downstairs. The bedroom is huge and has custom built-in hanging closets (featuring dresser, shoe built-ins and ample storage) and the bathroom features a stand-up shower plus large soaking tub and double vanity sinks. Exit through two sliding glass doors in the rear of the condo leading to large outdoor deck.About The Neighborhood:Located just a few blocks off of Girard, public transportation is incredibly close. Also walking distance, or quick bike ride down to Fishtown bars, restaurants and shops located on Front and Frankford Streets like Front St Cafe, Pizzeria Beddia, Joe's Steaks, La Colombe, Laser Wolf, Acme, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water ($40 monthly fee), gas, electricity, cable/internet.