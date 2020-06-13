130 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing Available 6/5:This gorgeous 1BD/1BA condo is located in Penns Landing Square, a gated low-rise community walking distance to Headhouse Square, Old City, Spruce Street Harbor Park and Penns Landing. The unit includes one spot in an underground parking lot and access to a seasonal outdoor pool (note: due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the pool will be closed this season). Enter from ground level into the condo. There are lovely wood parquet floors throughout. A hallway to the right leads to the bedroom and bathroom. The spacious bedroom has enough room for a bed and desk area. There is a large closet and a window that lets in lots of light. The bathroom has a full size tub and shower, marble tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures and a granite vanity top. The stackable washer/dryer is in the hall next to the bathroom. Continue down the hall to the kitchen and large open living room/dining area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and a ceiling fan. A window between the kitchen and dining room is ideal for entertaining. Huge windows fill the living room. They create a bright living space and overlook the pool. There is outdoor common space with well maintained walkways, shrubbery and plants. There is also communal seating surrounding the pool, which is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. There is a mail room and management office that can receive/deliver packages during weekday business hours.About The Neighborhood:You'll live right by the river in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in Philly; just seconds from popular South Street nightlife, shops, restaurants and bars, a short walk to the riverfront on Columbus Blvd., fashion row, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and much more! Some local favorites like The Twisted Tail, Pietro's Coal Oven Pizzeria, Moshulu, South Street Diner, are just a short walk away!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat).~Gas, water and basic cable included. Tenant is responsible for electricity, internet. Building charges a $250 move in fee.