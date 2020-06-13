All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
130 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:41 PM

130 SPRUCE STREET

130 Spruce Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 20B · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing Available 6/5:This gorgeous 1BD/1BA condo is located in Penns Landing Square, a gated low-rise community walking distance to Headhouse Square, Old City, Spruce Street Harbor Park and Penns Landing. The unit includes one spot in an underground parking lot and access to a seasonal outdoor pool (note: due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the pool will be closed this season). Enter from ground level into the condo. There are lovely wood parquet floors throughout. A hallway to the right leads to the bedroom and bathroom. The spacious bedroom has enough room for a bed and desk area. There is a large closet and a window that lets in lots of light. The bathroom has a full size tub and shower, marble tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures and a granite vanity top. The stackable washer/dryer is in the hall next to the bathroom. Continue down the hall to the kitchen and large open living room/dining area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and a ceiling fan. A window between the kitchen and dining room is ideal for entertaining. Huge windows fill the living room. They create a bright living space and overlook the pool. There is outdoor common space with well maintained walkways, shrubbery and plants. There is also communal seating surrounding the pool, which is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. There is a mail room and management office that can receive/deliver packages during weekday business hours.About The Neighborhood:You'll live right by the river in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in Philly; just seconds from popular South Street nightlife, shops, restaurants and bars, a short walk to the riverfront on Columbus Blvd., fashion row, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and much more! Some local favorites like The Twisted Tail, Pietro's Coal Oven Pizzeria, Moshulu, South Street Diner, are just a short walk away!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat).~Gas, water and basic cable included. Tenant is responsible for electricity, internet. Building charges a $250 move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
130 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 130 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
130 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 SPRUCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 130 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 130 SPRUCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 130 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 130 SPRUCE STREET has a pool.
Does 130 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 130 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 130 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
