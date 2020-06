Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

AVAILABLE August 1 - Spacious 5 bedroom with an open floor plan. If you are looking for a true 5 bedroom, this is the place. Each bedroom is a good size. The main floor features an open living room & dining room with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Each bedroom floor has an identical full bathroom on it. Laundry & storage in the basement, central air, & a large backyard area too!